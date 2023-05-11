Shooting at Mercedes factory in Germany leaves 2 dead; suspect detained

In a statement, Mercedes-Benz said that two people were killed at its Sindelfingen plant and the company was “deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news."

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all colleagues on site,” the statement said.

The company said all three people killed were employees of an external service provider. German news agency dpa reported that they worked for logistics company Rhenus.

The sprawling Sindelfingen factory employs around 35,000 workers producing E-Class and S-Class luxury sedans and CLS and GLC coupes, according to Mercedes-Benz's website. It also houses planning, purchasing and development and design departments.

