Shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse

“That’s not the kind of person that I am. That’s not why I was out there,” he said. “It’s not who I am. And definitely not somebody I would want to become.”

But during cross-examination, Rittenhouse defense attorney Corey Chirafisi asked: "It wasn’t until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him … that he fired, right?”

“Correct,” Grosskreutz replied. The defense also presented a photo showing Grosskreutz pointing the gun at Rittenhouse, who was on the ground with his rifle pointed up at Grosskreutz.

Grosskreutz, under follow-up questioning from the lead prosecutor, said he did not intend to point his gun at Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse, now 18, is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding Grosskreutz. The one-time police youth cadet from Antioch, Illinois, had gone to Kenosha with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a medical kit in what he said was an effort to safeguard property from the damaging demonstrations that broke out over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer.

Prosecutors have portrayed Rittenhouse as the instigator of the violence. His lawyers have argued that he acted in self-defense. He could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges against him.

Grosskreutz said he had gone to the protest in Kenosha to serve as a volunteer medic, wearing a hat that said “paramedic” and carrying medical supplies, in addition to a loaded pistol.

Grosskreutz said his permit to carry a concealed weapon had expired and he did not have a valid permit that night.

“I believe in the Second Amendment. I’m for people’s right to carry and bear arms,” he said, explaining why he was armed. “And that night was no different than any other day. It’s keys, phone, wallet, gun.”

He said he went into action after seeing Rittenhouse kill a man just feet away — the second person Rittenhouse fatally shot that night.

On cross-examination, Chirafisi sought to portray Grosskreutz as dishonest in his description of the moments right before he was shot, with Chirafisi asserting that Grosskreutz was chasing Rittenhouse with his gun out. Chirafisi also said that Grosskreutz lied when he initially told multiple police officers that he dropped his weapon.

Grosskreutz denied he was chasing Rittenhouse.

Chirafisi also pointed to Grosskreutz’s lawsuit against the city of Kenosha, in which he alleges police enabled the violence by allowing an armed militia to have the run of the streets during the demonstration.

“If Mr. Rittenhouse is convicted, your chance of getting 10 million bucks is better, right?” Chirafisi said.

Chirafisi asked Grosskreutz if he told his former roommate that his only regret was “not killing the kid and hesitating to pull the gun before emptying the entire mag into him.” Grosskreutz said: “No, I never said that.”

At the defense table, Rittenhouse kept his eyes on Grosskreutz as he testified, taking detailed notes when the witness spoke about the moment he was shot.

One juror nodded her head in agreement when the judge instructed the jury to disregard Grosskreutz’s referring to Rittenhouse's fatal shooting of another protester as a “murder. ”

Grosskreutz, who was trained as a paramedic, testified that he volunteered as a medic at protests in Milwaukee in the days after George Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020. Grosskreutz said he attended around 75 protests before the night he was shot, offering help to anyone needing medical attention.

He said he provided medical assistance to about 10 other people that night in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse is white, as are the three men he shot, but the case has stirred furious debate about the racial unrest that erupted around the U.S. during the summer of 2020, as well as about vigilantism and the right to bear arms.

Last week at Rittenhouse's trial, witnesses testified that the first man shot and killed, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, was “hyperaggressive” and “acting belligerently” that night and threatened to kill Rittenhouse at one point.

One witness said Rosenbaum was gunned down after he chased Rittenhouse and lunged for the young man's rifle.

Rosenbaum’s killing set in motion the bloodshed that followed moments later: Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, a 26-year-old protester seen on bystander video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard. Rittenhouse then wounded Grosskreutz.

Grosskreutz has a tattoo on the arm where he was shot. It is the common medical image of a snake wrapped around a staff, and at the top it has a banner that says, “Do no harm” and at the bottom, a banner reading “Do know harm.”

When the prosecutor played graphic video of Grosskreutz’s badly wounded arm, a few jurors seemed to grimace and look away.

Grosskreutz testified that he has difficulty lifting heavy objects with his right arm and has a loss of feeling extending from his bicep to his thumb.

___

Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin; Forliti from Minneapolis.

___

Find AP's full coverage on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse

Caption FILE- In this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, Gaige Grosskreutz, top, tends to an injured protester during clashes with police outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. Grosskreutz who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during street protests in Kenosha last year has filed a federal lawsuit that accuses police of enabling the violence by allowing armed militia to roam freely during the demonstration. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Caption Gaige Grosskreutz talks about the permanent injuries to his right arm and hand as he testifies about being shot, during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Video of the shooting was shown on courtroom monitors. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg Credit: Mark Hertzberg

Caption Kenosha Police officer Ben Antaramian shows the jury a tear gas canister that Gaige Grosskreutz testified he picked up out of the street before he was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Video of the shooting was shown on courtroom monitors. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg Credit: Mark Hertzberg

Caption From left, defense attorney Corey Chirafisi Kyle Rittenhouse and defense attorney Mark Richards stand in the courtroom during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg Credit: Mark Hertzberg

Caption Kyle Rittenhouse sits at the defense table while attorneys for both sides meet with the judge before trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg Credit: Mark Hertzberg

Caption Defense attorney Mark Richards enters the courtroom during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Rittenhouse's mother Wendy Rittenhouse, in blue dress at right, and sister, McKenzie Rittenhouse, sit together. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg Credit: Mark Hertzberg

Caption Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi cross examines shooting victim Gaige Grosskreutz during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. He is often seen taking notes during testimony. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg Credit: Mark Hertzberg

Caption Gaige Grosskreutz is questioned by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger as he testifies about being shot in the right bicep during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Asked what was going through his mind, Grosskreutz said, "That I was going to die." (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg Credit: Mark Hertzberg