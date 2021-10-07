dayton-daily-news logo
Shootings near Zion National Park prompt town lockdown

A town near Zion National Park was on lockdown Wednesday after reports of an active shooter, local media report

ROCKVILLE, Utah (AP) — A town near Zion National Park was on lockdown Wednesday after reports of an active shooter, local media report.

Residents of Rockville, which has about 220 residents, were told to take shelter after reports at 4:30 p.m. that a person shot at multiple vehicles on state Route 9 southwest of the park, KSL-TV reported.

It's not clear if any injuries have been reported, local media reported.

Police are searching for the shooter.

State Route 9 is closed in both directions through Rockville, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Zion National Park is one of the nation's most popular parks. National Park Service data shows the park saw nearly 676,000 visitors in June, topping the number during the same period in 2019 by a wide margin.

