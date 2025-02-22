Shopping mall roof collapse in northern Peru leaves 6 dead, 78 injured

Defense Minister Walter Astudillo said at a news conference that according to the information provided by local firefighters in La Libertad, five people died on site and a sixth at a hospital after the collapse.

Astudillo also said that 30 injured people have already been discharged and 48 remain hospitalized. Three remained in critical condition. The minister expressed his condolences to the victims' families.

Luis Roncal, head of the local fire department, confirmed that they “did not find any signs of life” as they monitored with rescue dogs, but that the search for survivors would continue.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Trujillo, Mario Reyna, announced the closure of the shopping center “due to imminent risk” and said his government wanted to inspect other centers.