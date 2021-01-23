Shorthanded Capitals beat Sabres 4-3 in home opener shootout

Ullmark was playing his first game since learning of the death of his father at age 63. He found out after a morning skate earlier in the week and decided it was best to take a few days away from playing.

NO NEW COVID ABSENCES

Washington did not have any more players added to the NHL's list of those unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols beyond the four missing Russians. The Capitals were fined $100,000 Wednesday for breaking league rules since those four players were together in a hotel room not wearing masks.

INJURY UPDATES

Top-line Capitals winger Tom Wilson left the game early in the third period with a lower-body injury. Wilson earlier picked up his sixth point in five games and has been one of Washington's best players so far this season.

Buffalo forward Kyle Okposo, considered a game-time decision Friday morning by coach Ralph Krueger, remained out with a lower-body injury. Goaltender Carter Hutton didn’t travel with the team because of an apparent head injury from a collision Tuesday in Philadelphia.

UP NEXT

These teams face off again Sunday afternoon in their fourth meeting in 11 days. Puck drop was moved up four hours to 3 p.m. so it wouldn’t conflict with the Buffalo Bills playing in the AFC championship game.

