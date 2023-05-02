Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect in nearby business

WHBQ, the Fox affiliate in Tennessee's second-largest city, reported that the shot was fired at about 11:30 a.m. and that the bullet fell outside of the front door of the lobby of the building, which is located in a commercial area near the University of Memphis campus.

It wasn't immediately clear if the shot was fired from inside or outside of the station, or what the intended target might have been. A police spokeswoman said she would provide more information when it was available.