dayton-daily-news logo
X

Show of support for abortion rights expected at US rallies

Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

caption arrowCaption
Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Nation & World
Updated 50 minutes ago
Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — Demonstrators facing down a Supreme Court decision that could overturn the constitutional right to abortion are aiming to use rallies from coast to coast Saturday to express their outrage and to mobilize for the fight ahead.

More than 380 events were set from Maine to Hawaii, with the largest gatherings expected in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and other big cities, organizers said.

In the nation's capital, activists planned to gather at the Washington Monument before marching to the Supreme Court, which is now surrounded by a security fence.

Tens of thousands of people were expected at the "Bans off our Bodies" events, providing an outlet for anger and frustration for abortion rights activists after a leaked draft Supreme Court ruling suggested Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

“If it’s a fight they want, it’s a fight they’ll get,” said Rachel Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March.

Polls show that most Americans want to preserve access to abortion — at least in the earlier stages of pregnancy — but the Supreme Court appeared to be poised to let the states have the final say.

If that happens, roughly half of states, mostly in the South and Midwest, are expected to quickly ban abortion.

Teisha Kimmons, who traveled 80 miles to attend the Chicago rally, said she fears for women in states that are ready to ban abortion. She said she might not be alive today if she had not had a legal abortion when she was 15.

“I was already starting to self harm and I would have rather died than have a baby,” said Kimmons, a massage therapist from Rockford, Illinois.

The upcoming high court ruling in a case from Mississippi stands to energize voters, potentially shaping the upcoming midterm elections.

Kimmons, 46, said she believes the focus needs to be on those races. “We have to vote in pro-choice politicians because women’s lives depend on it,” she said.

Kjirsten Nyquist, a nurse, agreed about the need to vote.

“As much as federal elections, voting in every small election matters just as much,” said Nyquist, who wheeled her 1-year-old daughter in a stroller and held her 3-year-old daughter's hand while walking to the Chicago rally.

Saturday's rallies were being held three days after the Senate failed to muster enough votes to codify Roe v. Wade. Sponsors included the Women's March, Move On, Planned Parenthood, UltraViolet, MoveOn, SEIU and other organizations.

caption arrowCaption
Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

caption arrowCaption
Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

caption arrowCaption
Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

caption arrowCaption
Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

caption arrowCaption
Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

caption arrowCaption
Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

caption arrowCaption
A man jogs past the the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

A man jogs past the the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

caption arrowCaption
A man jogs past the the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

caption arrowCaption
Morning fog begins to lift around the US Capitol in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Morning fog begins to lift around the US Capitol in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

caption arrowCaption
Morning fog begins to lift around the US Capitol in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

caption arrowCaption
Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

caption arrowCaption
Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

caption arrowCaption
Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

caption arrowCaption
Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

caption arrowCaption
Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

caption arrowCaption
Security fencing is in place outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022, ahead of expected abortion right rallies later in the day. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

caption arrowCaption
A man ride a scooter outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

A man ride a scooter outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

caption arrowCaption
A man ride a scooter outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

In Other News
1
As Musk buyout looms, Twitter searches for its soul
2
As Musk buyout looms, Twitter searches for its soul
3
Pub in Vogue, England rebuffs magazine's name-change request
4
Minnesota GOP reconvenes to back candidate for governor
5
EXPLAINER: Why stakes are high in trial tied to Russia probe
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top