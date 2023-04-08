Show stopper: Singalong fans ejected, 'Bodyguard' halted

“The stage then just went black again and that’s when it really started to kick off on the higher tier, you could really hear screams and audible gasps," Bradley said. “Everyone starting standing up and looking over. There was chants of ‘out, out, out’ to get them gone.”

When the lights came up, the unwanted backup singers were being hauled out of their seats by theater security and audience members began cheering.

But the music and show were over.

A spokesperson for the theater said the show was canceled because disruptive fans who refused to stay seated had spoiled the performance.

Thornton posted a video on Instagram thanking respectful fans and apologizing for those who weren't.

Greater Manchester Police said it spoke with the two people who were removed by security and would review evidence before taking any action.