Showtime's 'The Circus' resumes — but has circus left town?

Americans followed political news like entertainment in 2020, much less so now. So far this year, for example, prime-time viewership is down 33% from last year on Fox News Channel, down 22% on CNN and 18% on MSNBC, the Nielsen company said.

He doesn't intend disrespect toward cable news — he's a regular commentator on MSNBC — but Heilemann stresses how “The Circus” is different. The show's viewership was up 11% for its sixth season between January and March, compared to pre-election 2020. Between an inauguration, impeachment and insurrection, they weren't lacking for news.

“The Circus” this season will explore a political divide that has only seemed to grow wider since Trump left office.

“People talk about it on cable,” he said. “But you don't actually see it on cable. One of the things that we do differently is that we let people actually see it.”

Many people were distracted by personality during the Trump years and weren't actually looking at what was going on in the country, said Palmieri, former communications director for President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

One thing Palmieri said she's noticed in her reporting is less anger and more concern about the political divide. Many people can't understand why it's difficult to agree to disagree, and why people with different political beliefs seem to be living in their own realities.

“That's not bringing us any closer necessarily, but I think it's something different, and I think that's something people are trying to understand,” she said. “It's not something you can appreciate unless you're out in the country talking to people.”

Palmieri said she's also chagrined at some of the tactics she's seen from political professionals on both sides, always on edge about losing an election.

She believes democracy has been given a second chance during the early months of the Biden administration, when it could easily have gone the other way.

“I feel like this is the biggest question that overhangs not just the show but the Biden presidency,” she said. “Is this an interlude going to a moment ... where the rules of democracy continue to erode, or is this the beginning of building back the democratic infrastructure, and I mean small ‘d,' and the revitalization of democracy?”