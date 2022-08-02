SHR restructures as Frood leaves NASCAR team for lacrosse

“I’m lucky to have him and SHR is in a great place because of him. Being commissioner of the National Lacrosse League is a dream job for him. They’re getting one of the most trustworthy, detail-oriented people I’ve ever met.”

Frood called his 14 years at SHR “some of the most satisfying of my professional career” but couldn't turn down the NLL.

“Becoming commissioner of the National Lacrosse League is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I appreciate the support everyone has provided me at Stewart-Haas Racing as I embark on this new chapter," Frood said.

Frood will assist with the transition of McKinley, who joined the organization in 2020 and has secured several commercial partnerships for SHR. He previously was the co-head of global partnerships at Feld Entertainment, where he managed more than $40 million worth of partner activation across seven live touring properties.

“Brian McKinley joined SHR two years ago and in his short time here has already made a big impact," Stewart said. “He’s helped secure new partnerships and made strong bonds with partners who have been a part of our race team for years. Brian has earned this opportunity.”

Zipadelli was Stewart’s crew chief for 10 years, beginning with Stewart's rookie 1999 season. The duo won the 2002 and 2005 championships for Joe Gibbs Racing before Stewart left for an ownership stake in Haas' team ahead of the 2009 season.

Stewart hand-picked Zipadelli to lead SHR’s competition department when the team expanded to three cars in 2012.

“Obviously, I think a lot of Greg Zipadelli," Stewart said. “He brought the same determination that made us so successful together on the racetrack to Stewart-Haas Racing.”

