Sicilian village cleans up ash, stones from Mt Etna eruption

“The entire territory of Pedara and all the streets are covered in volcanic ashes and lapillus,” or volcanic stones, he said.

Residents and local teams cleaned streets, courtyards and cars, bagging the ash and waiting for municipal collectors to take it away. Driving motorbikes and scooters was forbidden, and the speed limit for cars was reduced to limit the further spread of ash.

Pedara resident Massimiliano Formica said he was at home Tuesday afternoon when he heard what he thought was the beginning of a rainstorm. But when he looked outside, he saw it was “raining in a weird way. I went out and I saw soil falling down. Also big stones."

Etna is a popular tourist destination, and its eruptions, especially when seen at night, are spectacular to watch.

Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, spews ash and lava, as seen from Catania, southern Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Mount Etna in Sicily, southern Italy, has roared back into spectacular volcanic action, sending up plumes of ash and spewing lava. (Davide Anastasi/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Davide Anastasi Credit: Davide Anastasi

