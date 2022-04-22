BreakingNews
Ex-Springboro superintendent sentenced to three years probation for theft in office
Simmons hopeful of Nets debut, perhaps in Game 4 vs Boston

FILE - Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons watches practice before an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Philadelphia. Simmons hopes to play for the Brooklyn Nets during their first-round series against Boston, though he said he probably won’t be ready for Game 3 on Saturday, April 23. Simmons said Game 4 on Monday is more likely, calling that “reasonable.” (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, FIle)

Nation & World
By BRIAN MAHONEY, Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
Ben Simmons hopes to play for the Brooklyn Nets during their first-round series against Boston, though he said he probably won’t be ready for Game 3 on Saturday

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons hopes to play for the Brooklyn Nets during their first-round series against Boston, though he said he probably won't be ready for Game 3 on Saturday.

Simmons said Game 4 on Monday is more likely.

“I think it’s reasonable to think that, but it’s day to day,” Simmons said after practice Friday. “I can’t tell you definitely Game 4, Game 3. If I could play right now, I’d be on the court.”

Simmons didn't play for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, then injured his back after being traded to the Nets in February. He has only recently begun doing more than just individual work while dealing with a herniated disk.

The Nets are down 2-0 in the series. Simmons expects to get another workout Saturday and then a determination will be made if he's ready to jump in Monday — when they could be facing elimination.

“I don’t want to put too much on Ben. He hasn’t played basketball in this environment for a long time, so it’d be amazing to have him back and to incorporate him into our group on the floor,” Nets coach Steve Nash said. “Obviously we know he gives us size and speed and playmaking and defense and rebounding and all those things that are helpful, but we’ll just have to see how he progresses and not put too much pressure on him coming back.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

