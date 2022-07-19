Simon & Schuster publisher steps down to work on book

Canedy, a former New York Times editor and writer and the first Black woman to be hired as publisher of Simon & Schuster, will step down July 27. Her next book has been acquired by Simon & Schuster and she will continue there as an advisor and to work on some projects she brought to the company, including former Vice President Mike Pence's memoir.

Her sequel to “A Journal for Jordan,” currently untitled, is scheduled for 2024. “A Journal for Jordan” is the story of Canedy's late partner, First Sgt. Charles M. King, and the journal he wrote for their son while he was serving in the Iraq War. King was killed in combat in 2006.