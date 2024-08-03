Simone Manuel flops in the 50 free, fails to advance out of the heats in Olympic swimming

The first Black woman to win an individual gold medal in swimming touched in 24.87 seconds, 0.15 out of the time she needed to crack the top 16 and a whopping 1.02 behind the fastest qualifier, Sarah Sjöström of Sweden.

Manuel stormed off the deck and right past reporters. Asked to stop for a question, she replied “nope” and kept on going.

The United States went into the next-to-last day of the competition with 21 medals but only four golds, a performance that has fallen short of expectations for the world's dominant swim nation.

Several high-profile swimmers have failed to even make the finals in some of their best events.

Caeleb Dressel, a star of the Tokyo Olympics with five gold medals, was knocked out in the semis of the 100 butterfly and broke down in tears after leaving the deck.

Ryan Murphy, a longtime stalwart in the backstroke, managed a bronze in the 100 back and was knocked out in the semis of the 200 — far short of his goal to reclaim the titles he swept at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

