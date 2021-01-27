Sinclair Broadcasting ends Eric Bolling's weekly show

He also said “closing down cities and economies and wearing your tube socks around your face hasn't slowed the virus down,” despite evidence that wearing masks reduces the risks of transmission.

In December, Bolling was contradicted by a guest when he suggested that vaccines are not effective in preventing COVID-19, according to the liberal watchdog Media Matters for America. Bolling also discussed whether or not it was better for young people to be infected with the coronavirus and recover than to get the vaccine.

A Sinclair spokesman had no immediate comment on whether the coronavirus episodes had anything to do with the show's end. “We wish Eric the best in his future endeavors,” the company said.

On Twitter, Bolling said that he was starting a podcast featuring “fun banter” between him and former NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

He also tweeted on Tuesday that he had applied to the White House Correspondents Association for a pass to attend White House briefings by the Biden administration.