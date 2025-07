Singer Chris Brown pleads not guilty to 2 further charges over London nightclub assault case

The singer, wearing a light brown suit, pleaded not guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm to Abraham Diaw at the Tape nightclub in the swanky London neighborhood of Mayfair in Feb. 2023.

He also denied having an offensive weapon — a bottle — in a public place during the short hearing at Southwark Crown Court.

Around 20 fans sat in the public gallery behind the dock for Friday’s hearing, with several gasping as the singer walked into the courtroom.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP