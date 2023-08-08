BreakingNews
Singer Ciara expecting fourth child, her third with Russell Wilson

The Grammy-winning performer Ciara is expecting her fourth child, her third with husband and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Nation & World
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
36 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammy-winning performer Ciara is expecting her fourth child, her third with husband and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, a representative for the singer confirmed to The Associated Press.

Ciara broke the news in a video announcement on her Instagram, revealing her pregnant silhouette in front of a pool.

She wrote in the caption, "You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I'm your rib." The clip is soundtracked by "How We Roll," her 2023 collaboration with Chris Brown.

In July 2020, Ciara and Wilson welcomed their second child, Win Harrison Wilson. In 2017, they had their first — Sienna Princess Wilson. Ciara also has a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

