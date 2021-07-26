Singer Keating accepts damages in tabloid phone hacking case

“The defendant acknowledges that such activity should never have taken place and that it had no right to intrude into the private life of the claimant in this way,” he said.

The amount of the damages was not disclosed.

Owner Rupert Murdoch shut down the 168-year-old News of the World in 2011 after the revelation that its employees had eavesdropped on celebrities, politicians and crime victims. Since then, police investigations, criminal trials and a public inquiry have revealed that phone hacking was widespread at Britain’s tabloids.

News Group Newspapers and rival publisher Trinity Mirror have both paid millions of pounds to settle lawsuits from hacking victims.