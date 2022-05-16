Singer Ruslana seeks Turkey's help for Ukrainian fighters

Ruslana, whose song "Wild Dances" catapulted her to No. 1 in the music contest in 2004, spoke at a news conference in Istanbul. She was flanked by the mothers and wives of the "Mariupol defenders" — Ukrainian fighters who are defending the city's steel mill.

“Stand with Ukraine. Unite for Ukraine. Help Mariupol. Help Azovstal. Help our brave Ukrainian soldiers,” she said. “I truly believe that today Turkey’s leader President Erdogan, who has an international role and presence, will help our citizens in need.”