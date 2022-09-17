Singer shuts down Red Sox, Royals beat Boston 9-0

BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo lost a ball in the sun in the fifth inning when Pasquantino hit a liner directly at him. Verdugo stood helplessly until the ball bounced right in front of him and then off his right arm.

He picked it up and threw it in, but not before Bobby Witt Jr. had scored from first. The play originally was scored a single and an error, but then was changed to a double.

Center fielder Kiké Hernandez had more than the sun to contend with when he settled under Pasquantino’s high popup in the first inning. As Hernandez and Verdugo moved in to field the ball, a small flock of birds took off from where they were resting on the grass.

Hernandez managed to make the catch.

DEBUT

RHP Franklin German made his major league debut for Boston, coming in to start the sixth inning. It didn’t go well.

All four batters he faced reached -- on two singles and a pair of walks. He left with the bases loaded and one run in, and Eduard Bazardo allowed another run to score when Melendez grounded into a fielder’s choice. Witt and Pasquantino singled to score two more and give the Royals n 8-0 lead.

UP NEXT

The series finale will see Boston RHP Nick Pivetta (9-11) face Kansas City’s Kris Bubic (2-11).

Kansas City Royals' Brady Singer pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Red Sox's Rich Hill pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) chases Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo in a run down on Verdugo's attempt to steal second base during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez (1) celebrates after scoring on a single by Salvador Perez during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)