Single-engine plane crashes into Turkish neighborhood

Nation & World
23 minutes ago
Turkish media reports say a single-engine airplane has crashed into a neighborhood in northwestern Bursa province and burst into flames

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A single-engine airplane crashed into a neighborhood in northwestern Bursa province and burst into flames on Monday, Turkish media reports said.

The plane slammed into a street in a neighborhood near the province’s Yunuseli Airport, Haberturk Television reported.

It wasn't known if anyone survived the crash. There were no immediate reports of any injuries on the ground.

Residents rushed out of their homes into the street following the crash and smoke billowed from the site, according to video footage from the neighborhood.

There was no immediate information on what caused the crash.

