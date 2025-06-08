Breaking: National Guard troops arrive in Los Angeles on Trump's orders to quell immigration protests

Alcaraz saves three match points to take French Open final against Sinner to fifth set

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has forced a deciding set in the French Open final after saving three match points against Jannik Sinner
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts as he plays against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP


Updated 19 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has forced a deciding set in the French Open final after saving three match points against Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz was trailing 5-3, 40-0 in the fourth set on Sunday before rallying past his rival, winning a tiebreaker 7-6 (3).

Sinner, the top-ranked player, won the first two sets 6-4, 7-6 (4) before Alcaraz claimed the third set 6-4.

Sinner and Alcaraz share seven major titles, four for Alcaraz and three for Sinner, who is in the French Open final for the first time.

Sinner is on a 20-match winning streak in Grand Slam tournaments, after winning the U.S. Open and the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz owns a tour-leading 21-1 record on clay this year and has beaten the 23-year-old Sinner in their past four meetings.

He leads him 7-4 overall. ___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis



















