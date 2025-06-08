Breaking: National Guard troops arrive in Los Angeles on Trump's orders to quell immigration protests

Sinner leads Alcaraz 2 sets to 1 in French Open final after dropping his 1st set of the tournament

Jannik Sinner has dropped a set for the first time at Roland-Garros this year but still leads two sets to one in the French Open final against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts as he plays against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts as he plays against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Updated 2 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — Jannik Sinner has dropped a set for the first time at Roland-Garros this year but still leads two sets to one in the French Open final against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

After falling behind early in the third, Alcaraz won four consecutive games and then took the set 6-4 to keep his title defense alive Sunday.

Sinner, the top-ranked player, is up 6-4, 7-6 (4), 4-6.

Sinner and Alcaraz share seven major titles, four for Alcaraz and three for Sinner, who is in the French Open final for the first time.

Sinner has not dropped a set at Roland-Garros this year.

Sinner is on a 20-match winning streak in Grand Slam tournaments, after winning the U.S. Open and the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz owns a tour-leading 21-1 record on clay this year and has beaten the 23-year-old Sinner in their past four meetings.

He leads him 7-4 overall. ___

Italy's Jannik Sinner returns to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros in Paris, Sunday, June 8, 2025.(AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Italy's Jannik Sinner returns to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros in Paris, Sunday, June 8, 2025.(AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

