Sinovac-vaccinated Thai health workers to receive booster

The National Committee on Communicable Diseases agreed Monday to give booster doses of AstraZeneca to front-line medical personnel who earlier received two doses of Sinovac vaccine. They made the decision after a nurse who received two doses of Sinovac in May died Saturday after contracting COVID-19. Another health worker is hospitalized in critical condition.

The Health Ministry announced Sunday that 618 of 677,348 health workers who have received two doses of Sinovac have since tested positive for COVID-19.

Other Thais who have received only one dose of Sinovac will be able to get AstraZeneca for their second dose, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

The country has administered around 12.57 million vaccine doses, with 9.3 million people, just over 13% of the population, receiving at least one dose. The government has targeted administering 100 million doses to 50 million people by the end of this year.

Thailand produces AstraZeneca locally but not enough to meet demand, and will continue importing Sinovac. A donation of 1.05 million doses of AstraZeneca from the Japanese government that arrived Friday will be used in part to provide the booster doses for medical personnel.

Under the new coronavirus measures, shopping centers in the greater Bangkok area will be closed except for supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, takeout food, cellphone sales and repair and vaccination centers, all of which must close by 8 p.m. Restaurants have already been limited to takeout service since June 28. Schools in the region will be closed, with only online learning allowed.

Convenience stores must close from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., and beauty salons and massage parlors must shut entirely. Public transport will stop running from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., the same hours as the curfew, and working from home is strongly encouraged.

The measures will be reviewed after two weeks.

Wat Ratprakongtham temple offering free funeral service for people dying from COVID-19 says it is struggling to keep up with 24-hour cremation, and is adding another crematorium as Thailand sees a growing number of cases and deaths in a coronavirus surge that began in early April.

People donate an empty coffin for the Wat Ratprakongtham temple Nonthaburi Province, Thailand, Monday, July 12, 2021.