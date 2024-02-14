Siobhán Haughey of Hong Kong captures her first long-course world title in Doha

She was the Olympic silver medalist in both the 100 and 200 free at the Tokyo Games, in addition to a runner-up finish in the 100 free at last summer's world championships in Fukuoka.

Also, Haughey finished fourth in the 200 free — just off the podium — at both the 2019 and 2023 worlds.

“This really means a lot to me," she said. “It's nice to finally see the No. 1 next to my name.”

In the first final of the night, Ireland's Daniel Wiffen used a strong finishing kick to capture the men's 800 freestyle in 7 minutes, 40.94 seconds, his country's first medal ever at the world championships.

“I really wanted to win this one,” said Wiffen, the short-course world record holder in the 800 free.

Haughey added to a bronze medal she won a day earlier in the 100 breaststroke, a surprising result in an event she swam “just for fun.”

She will face a much stiffer challenge at the Paris Olympics, where the 200 free will include Australian stars Mollie O'Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus, who were among the many no-shows for Doha.

“I feel like I can do a lot better," Haughey said. “Paris is the main target, so hopefully tweak and fine-tune some things the next few months and I can have an even better swim in Paris.”

The first swimmer from Hong Kong to capture an Olympic medal was under world-record pace through 150 meters and held on at the end to win in 1:54.89. She finished well off O'Callaghan's mark of 1:52.85 set at last year's worlds.

The silver went to New Zealand's Erika Fairweather at 1:55.77, giving her another medal after a victory in the 400 free. Australia's Brianna Throssell took the bronze at 1:56.00.

In the 800 free, Elijah Winnington of Australia claimed the silver in 7:42.95, while Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri — the 2019 world champion in the event — faded at the end to settle for bronze at 7:42.98.

HIGH DIVING

Rhiannan Iffland of Australia won her fourth straight world title in women's high diving.

The 32-year-old Iffland finished with 342.00 points off the 20-meter tower at Doha Old Port.

Canada took the next two spots on the podium in the non-Olympic event, with Molly Carlson claiming silver at 320.70 and Jessica Macauley grabbing bronze at 320.35. American Kaylea Arnett finished fourth.

The men's final, from the 27-meter tower, is Thursday. France's Gary Hunt led after the first two rounds.

