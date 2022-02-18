Six African countries to receive mRNA vaccine technology

“The tragedy, of course, is that billions of people are yet to benefit from these life-saving tools," he said, calling for an urgent increase of local production of shots in poor countries.

In addition to transferring the vaccine technology, the EU has been exporting millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa. The 27-nation bloc said it has supplied Africa with almost 145 million doses, with a goal of reaching at least 450 million shots by the summer.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday's announcement “means mutual respect, mutual recognition" of what African nations can contribute as well as bringing in investment to the continent.

But Ramaphosa repeated his call for lifting patent protections on coronavirus vaccines that he believes would allow more manufacturers to produce the shots. The EU remains opposed to the move, favoring instead individual deals with companies for technology transfers and know-how.

The decision is up to the 164-member World Trade Organization. If just one country votes against a patent protection waiver, the proposal will fail.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said talks on patents should continue because expanding vaccinations globally is key.

“ Otherwise we will see more variants and the next variant might be even (more) dangerous than (the ones that) we have seen,” said Marin.

___

Raf Casert in Brussels contributed to this story

___

