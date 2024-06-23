Six protesters run onto 18th green and spray powder, delaying finish of Travelers Championship

Six people protesting climate change came out of the crowd and stormed the 18th green while the leaders were lining up their putts on the final hole of regulation at the Travelers Championship on Sunday, delaying the finish for about five minutes

By JIMMY GOLEN – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Six people protesting climate change came out of the crowd and stormed the 18th green while the leaders were lining up their putts on the final hole of regulation at the Travelers Championship on Sunday, delaying the finish for about five minutes.

The protesters sprayed white and red powder, leaving stains on the grass before Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim and Akshay Bhatia finished their rounds. At least one of the group was wearing a white T-shirt that said, “NO GOLF ON A DEAD PLANET.”

After the protesters were tackled by police and taken off, Scheffler left a potential 26-foot clincher from the fringe on the right edge of the cup, then tapped in for par.

Kim, who trailed by one stroke heading into the final hole, sank a 10-foot birdie putt to tie Scheffler and send the tournament to a sudden-death playoff.

Scheffler won with a par on the first playoff hole, the 18th. After the players finished in regulation, workers with leaf blowers came out to clean off the remaining powder, and the hole location was moved before the playoff.

The crowd surrounding the 18th green heckled the protesters by yelling profanities and cheered the police who intervened.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

