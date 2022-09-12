Six migrants reported dead at sea in central Mediterranean

The Italian Coast Guard said it transported 26 migrants to the Sicilian port of Pozzallo who were among 28 people, mostly Syrians and Afghans, rescued in recent days from a small boat in distress off the coast of Libya by a mercantile ship flying the Liberian flag. A child with dehydration and his mother were transported to the Maltese capital of Valletta by helicopter from ship.

The migrants arriving in Italy told officials from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees that six people, including a small child and a 12-year-old, had died of dehydration while on board the ship and that their bodies had been left at sea. The victims appeared to have all been Syrians.