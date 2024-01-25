Six nuns and two other people kidnapped in Haiti have been released, archbishop says

“Thanks to God for helping us,” he said.

He declined to say whether a ransom was paid or provide other details, including who was responsible for the latest high-profile kidnapping that prompted religious leaders to issue a scathing letter criticizing the government for its inaction toward Haiti's surge in gang-related violence.

The nuns from the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Anne and two other unidentified people were abducted last Friday while traveling aboard a bus in Port-au-Prince, according to religious leaders.

Gangs are estimated to control up to 80% of the capital and were blamed for nearly 2,500 kidnappings last year, an 83% increase compared with the previous year, according to U.N. statistics.

Credit: AP Credit: AP