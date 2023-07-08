BreakingNews
Body found at Indian Lake State Park last week has been identified
X

Six killed when small plane crashes, bursts into flames in field near Southern California airport

Nation & World
Updated 4 minutes ago
Authorities say six people were killed when a small plane crashed and burst into flames in a field near a Southern California airport

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — Six people were killed when a small plane crashed and burst into flames in a field near a Southern California airport before dawn Saturday, authorities said.

The crash of the Cessna C550 business jet occurred around 4:15 a.m. in Murrieta, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

It took firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the flames, which had engulfed the plane and charred about an acre of vegetation just north of French Valley Airport, said the Riverside County Fire Department.

All six people on board died at the scene, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The victims were not immediately identified.

The plane had departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, the FAA said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

It was the second fatal crash this week at the small county-owned airport in Murrieta, home to about 112,000 residents. A man was killed and three people were injured on July Fourth when a single-engine Cessna 172 crashed in a parking lot shortly after takeoff from French Valley.

In Other News
1
Biden is heading to Europe. A king and a war are on his agenda
2
Iowa GOP schedules Jan. 15 for leadoff presidential caucuses. It's on...
3
Verstappen takes pole at British GP for fifth straight F1 race as...
4
The US will provide cluster bombs to Ukraine and defends the delivery...
5
An Iowa meteorologist started talking about climate change on...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top