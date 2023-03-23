Sixers star Joel Embiid exits with mild right calf tightness

“If it feels good, of course I will want to play,” he said. “But if it's not right, then we're going to figure it out.”

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers called Embiid's injury “very mild.”

“We just felt like (keeping him out) was the right thing to do," Rivers said.

Star guard James Harden and forward Jalen McDaniels missed Wednesday night's win with injuries. Harden was sidelined by left Achilles soreness, and McDaniels was ruled out because of right hip soreness.

Harden played almost 47 minutes during Monday night's loss to the Bulls, finishing with five points on 2-for-14 shooting and 12 assists. He is averaging 21.4 points and an NBA-high 10.8 assists in 53 games this season.

Rivers said he thinks Harden will be able to play against Golden State.

“We've gone into the playoffs two years in a row with injuries,” Rivers said. “We all know you don't win in the playoffs if your key guys aren't healthy. Period. And so we're going to do whatever we can to be healthy.”

