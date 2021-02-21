Skateboarding champion charged for hosting Los Angeles party

After the January party, Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered the L.A. Department of Water and Power to cut off electric service to the home in the 800 block of North Curson Avenue.

Three other people face similar charges in unrelated cases, allegedly involving a secret New Year’s Eve banquet at Salon Oaxaca in downtown Los Angeles and frequent gatherings behind covered windows at the Hidden River, a Fairfax hot spot.

Mike Feuer, the city attorney who acts as L.A.’s top prosecutor, said the coronavirus has dramatically changed the lives of residents, but some have refused to change their behavior.

“During this crisis, my office has held those individuals and businesses who have had large indoor gatherings, violating important public health and safety orders, accountable.” he said. Those charged, he said, are “connected to properties where we allege that large indoor parties were held in violation of public health orders.”

California’s virus cases, infection rates and hospitalizations have dropped precipitously after reaching record highs in early January.