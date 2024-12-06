Ski champ Lindsey Vonn poised to join pro athletes who've shown they still have it at 40+

Vonn was once one of the top female skiers in the world. She earned three Olympic medals — two bronze and one gold. Until 2023, she held the women's record for the most first-place World Cup finishes before being surpassed by fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin.

Vonn isn't the only top athlete who toiled well beyond when most call it quits in sports.

Tom Brady, NFL

Brady holds numerous NFL records after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots and then three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He led New England to nine Super Bowls, winning six, and guided the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory in 2021 at age 43, the oldest to do so.

Serena Williams, tennis

One of the greatest tennis players of all time, she won 23 Grand Slam championships and reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2021 at age 39. Her 23 Grand Slam women's singles titles are the most in the open era, and she reached four finals after giving birth to her first child. She and sister Venus were 14-0 in Grand Slam doubles finals.

LeBron James, NBA

With his 40th birthday fast approaching on Dec. 30, James is the NBA's career scoring leader and still going strong. He's won four NBA championships and was named the finals MVP all four times, and has done it with three franchises — Miami, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Phil Mickelson, golf

Best known for his deft touch around the green and mastery of difficult shots, Mickelson has won 45 PGA Tour events and six major championships. His victory at the 2021 PGA Championship made him the oldest major winner in tour history at nearly 51 years old.

Randy Johnson, MLB

The 6-foot-10 left-handed pitcher was feared early in his career for his high velocity and lack of control. Johnson refined his skills over a 22-year career and pitched the 17th perfect game in major league history in 2004 at age 40, making him the oldest to do it. He won 303 games, won five Cy Young Awards, pitched no-hitters in both leagues and was co-MVP of the 2001 World Series.

Jaromir Jagr, NHL

Since joining the Pittsburgh Penguins at age 18, Jagr has been one of the greatest hockey players of all-time. He ranks second to Wayne Gretzky in career NHL points, earned while playing for nine franchises, and still plays at age 52 for his hometown Kladno Knights in the Czech league, a team he also owns. He's played 37 seasons of professional hockey.

