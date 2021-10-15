Ski racer Shiffrin eyes 5-event Olympics after 3 last time

Shiffrin owns three Olympic medals, two golds. She also has won 69 World Cup races — only Ingemar Stenmark, with 86, and Lindsey Vonn, 82, have more in the sport's history — along with a trio of overall titles.

While careful to note some caveats, including that she needs to ski well enough to earn a spot on the U.S. team for the five individual women's Alpine events in Beijing, Shiffrin would love to be in the starting gate each time; giant slalom Feb. 7, slalom Feb. 9, super-G Feb. 11, downhill Feb. 15 and combined Feb. 17.

Then again, that was the idea at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, too, before weather-related rescheduling contributed to Shiffrin participating in three races. She left South Korea with a gold in giant slalom, silver in combined and a fourth-place finish in slalom.

“I definitely walked away with eyes wide open after that,” Shiffrin said Friday.

“There’s a whole box of things that we can unpack with just, sort of, Olympic preparations and how how much I do care about putting in my best effort to make all events happen? But also knowing that so many things can change, not only between now and then, but just between the start of the first Olympic race to the end of the Games, that that plan could very, very easily change at the drop of a hat. So there’s that side of things,” she said. “And obviously, you go to the Olympics and hope for medals. That’s the dream. ... But then you have the World Cup season.”

Yes, she is not ignoring that.

When the calendar opens Oct. 23 in Sölden, Austria, Shiffrin will make it a point to live up to what she called “another big dream” — contending for the overall trophy again.

That wasn't a possibility last season, when she avoided speed races until the world championships after returning from a 10-month hiatus brought about by the death of her father, the coronavirus pandemic and an injured back.

“There is never going to be a guarantee that I can win it again, and it’s ... really hard to say if that’s even a realistic goal for this season — or ever again in my career," Shiffrin said. "But I’m trying to put in the work to make that a possibility.”

___

