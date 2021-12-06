dayton-daily-news logo
X

Skiing Santas back to shredding Maine slopes for charity

Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine. The Santas gathered for the 21st annual Santa Sunday which raised over $4600 for the River Fund. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)
Caption
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine. The Santas gathered for the 21st annual Santa Sunday which raised over $4600 for the River Fund. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

Credit: Andree Kehn

Credit: Andree Kehn

Nation & World
Updated 25 minutes ago
Santa is back to “sleighing” it on the slopes

NEWRY, Maine (AP) — Santa is back to “sleighing” it on the ski slope.

More than 230 skiing and snowboarding Kris Kringles took to a western Maine resort on Sunday to raise money for charity.

The jolly ol’ St. Nicks took a break last year because of the global pandemic. But they returned to kick off the ski season in full holiday garb, including white beards, red hats and red outfits.

A sea of red Santa suits descended the mountain, carving wide turns as their beards fluttered in the icy wind. At least one green-costumed Grinch snuck his way into the mix, disguised in Santa’s coat and hat.

The event took place in the western Maine town of Newry, home to the Sunday River Ski Resort, the state’s busiest.

Before dashing through the snow, the Santas must all donate a minimum of $20, which helps support local education and recreation programs. The event raised several thousand dollars for the Sunday River Community Fund, a local charity.

Caption
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine. The Santas gathered for the 21st annual Santa Sunday which raised over $4600 for the River Fund. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

Credit: Andree Kehn

Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine. The Santas gathered for the 21st annual Santa Sunday which raised over $4600 for the River Fund. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)
Caption
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine. The Santas gathered for the 21st annual Santa Sunday which raised over $4600 for the River Fund. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

Credit: Andree Kehn

Credit: Andree Kehn

Caption
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine. The Santas gathered for the 21st annual Santa Sunday which raised over $4600 for the River Fund. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

Credit: Andree Kehn

Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine. The Santas gathered for the 21st annual Santa Sunday which raised over $4600 for the River Fund. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)
Caption
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine. The Santas gathered for the 21st annual Santa Sunday which raised over $4600 for the River Fund. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

Credit: Andree Kehn

Credit: Andree Kehn

Caption
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine. The Santas gathered for the 21st annual Santa Sunday which raised over $4600 for the River Fund. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

Credit: Andree Kehn

Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine. The Santas gathered for the 21st annual Santa Sunday which raised over $4600 for the River Fund. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)
Caption
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine. The Santas gathered for the 21st annual Santa Sunday which raised over $4600 for the River Fund. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

Credit: Andree Kehn

Credit: Andree Kehn

Caption
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine. The Santas gathered for the 21st annual Santa Sunday which raised over $4600 for the River Fund. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

Credit: Andree Kehn

Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine. The Santas gathered for the 21st annual Santa Sunday which raised over $4600 for the River Fund. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)
Caption
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine. The Santas gathered for the 21st annual Santa Sunday which raised over $4600 for the River Fund. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

Credit: Andree Kehn

Credit: Andree Kehn

In Other News
1
Lawyer: Artist didn't know Michigan parents stayed in studio
2
LA Rams snap 3-game skid, roll over Jacksonville 37-7
3
NYCFC outlasts Union 2-1 to reach 1st MLS Cup final
4
Up-and-down Chargers hold off Bengals for 41-22 victory
5
O'Neil, Hodges, Minoso, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get baseball HOF
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top