S. Korea’s new leader offers support if North denuclearizes

North Korea's advancing nuclear program is a vexing security challenge for Yoon, who won the March 9 election on a promise to strengthen South Korea's 70-year military alliance with the United States and build up its own missile capability to neutralize North Korean threats.

In recent months, North Korea has test-launched a spate of nuclear-capable missiles that could target South Korea, Japan and the mainland United States. Pyongyang appears to be trying to rattle Yoon's incoming government while modernizing its weapons arsenals and pressuring the Biden administration into relaxing sanctions on the North. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently warned that his nuclear weapons won't be confined to their primary mission of deterring war if his national interests are threatened.

Yoon, 61, began his five-year term at midnight Monday by taking command of South Korea’s 555,000-member military and receiving a briefing on North Korea from his military chief at the new presidential office in central Seoul, formerly the Defense Ministry building.

Won In-Choul, the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, told him in a video conference that North Korea is ready to conduct a nuclear test if Kim decides to do so. Yoon then ordered military commanders to maintain a firm military readiness, saying that “the security situation on the Korean Peninsula is very grave.”

Yoon faces a tougher mix of foreign policy and domestic challenges than other recent South Korean leaders first encountered.

The U.S.-China confrontation is posing a separate security dilemma for South Korea, while ties with Japan remain strained over history and trade disputes. South Korea is also bracing for the fallout of Russia's war on Ukraine in global energy markets.

Domestically, some of Yoon’s major policies may face an impasse in parliament, which will remain controlled by liberal lawmakers ahead of general elections in 2024. Yoon must also rebuild South Korea’s pandemic response, shaken by a massive omicron surge in recent months. The COVID-19 crisis has battered an economy already hit by a bleak job market, growing personal debt and runaway housing prices and widening rich-poor gaps.

He’s been also been denied a honeymoon period. Surveys show less than 60% of respondents expect he will do well in his presidency, an unusually low figure compared to his predecessors, who mostly received about 80%-90% before they entered office. His approval rating as a president-elect was 41%, according to a survey by Gallup Korea released last week that put outgoing liberal President Moon Jae-in’s rating at 45%.

Yoon’s low popularity is blamed in part on an acute divide between conservatives and liberals and on contentious policies and Cabinet picks. Some experts say Yoon, a foreign policy novice, also hasn’t shown a clear vision for how to navigate the world’s 10th-largest economy amid challenges such as North Korea’s advancing nuclear arsenal, an intensifying U.S.-China rivalry and pandemic-hit livelihoods.

During his inaugural speech, Yoon spoke of the country’s deep political divide along ideological and generational lines and issued a call for unity. He vowed to spur economic growth, which he said would heal much of the country’s social problems.

“Rapid growth will open up new opportunities. It will improve social mobility, thereby helping us get rid of the fundamental obstacles that are aggravating social divide and conflicts,” he said.

In recent weeks, Yoon has invited criticism — even from some of his conservative supporters — by moving his offices from the mountainside Blue House presidential palace. Yoon said moving to the capital's center is meant to better communicate with the public, but critics question why he has made it a priority when he has so many other urgent issues to tackle.

Some of Yoon’s Cabinet picks have been embroiled in allegations of ethical lapses and misdeeds. His health minister was accused of using his status as head of a university hospital to help his children enter its medical school. The nominee denies the allegation.

Yoon, a novice in domestic party politics as well as foreign policy, was prosecutor-general for Moon before he resigned and joined the main conservative opposition party last year following internal feuding with Moon’s political allies.

Caption South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, second from left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second fro right, talk before their meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea on March 8, 2022. Yoon takes office as South Korea's president on Tuesday, May 9, 2022, facing a tougher mix of foreign policy and domestic challenges than other recent South Korean leaders encountered at the start of their presidencies. (Kim Jin-ah/Newsis via AP)

Caption South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and his wife Kim Jung-sook wave as they leave the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 9, 2022. South Korea's departing liberal president defended his policy of engaging North Korea, saying in his farewell speech Monday that he hopes efforts to restore peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula will continue. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Caption A picture of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol is seen before the President inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Conservative Yoon Suk Yeol took office as South Korea's president on Tuesday, facing a tougher mix of foreign policy and domestic challenges than other recent South Korean leaders encountered at the start of their presidencies. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Caption South Korea's national flags are seen outside of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Conservative Yoon Suk Yeol took office as South Korea's president on Tuesday, facing a tougher mix of foreign policy and domestic challenges than other recent South Korean leaders encountered at the start of their presidencies. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Caption People arrive at the President's inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Conservative Yoon Suk Yeol took office as South Korea's president on Tuesday, facing a tougher mix of foreign policy and domestic challenges than other recent South Korean leaders encountered at the start of their presidencies. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Caption South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol salutes during his inauguration in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. South Korea's new president says he'll present "an audacious plan" to improve North Korea's economy if it denuclearizes. Yoon Suk Yeol made the offer during a speech at his inauguration ceremony in Seoul on Tuesday. (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)

Caption People watch a TV screen showing a live broadcast of the inauguration ceremony of newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. South Korea's new president says he'll present "an audacious plan" to improve North Korea's economy if it denuclearizes. Yoon Suk Yeol made the offer during a speech at his inauguration ceremony in Seoul on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Caption People watch a TV screen showing a live broadcast of the inauguration ceremony of newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. South Korea's new president says he'll present "an audacious plan" to improve North Korea's economy if it denuclearizes. Yoon Suk Yeol made the offer during a speech at his inauguration ceremony in Seoul on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Caption People watch a TV screen showing a live broadcast of the inauguration ceremony of newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. South Korea's new president says he'll present "an audacious plan" to improve North Korea's economy if it denuclearizes. Yoon Suk Yeol made the offer during a speech at his inauguration ceremony in Seoul on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption People watch a TV screen showing a live broadcast of the inauguration ceremony of newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. South Korea's new president says he'll present "an audacious plan" to improve North Korea's economy if it denuclearizes. Yoon Suk Yeol made the offer during a speech at his inauguration ceremony in Seoul on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Caption People watch a TV screen showing a live broadcast of the inauguration ceremony of newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. South Korea's new president says he'll present "an audacious plan" to improve North Korea's economy if it denuclearizes. Yoon Suk Yeol made the offer during a speech at his inauguration ceremony in Seoul on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, front right, and his wife Kim Keon-hee, front left, attend his inauguration in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. South Korea's new president says he'll present "an audacious plan" to improve North Korea's economy if it denuclearizes. Yoon Suk Yeol made the offer during a speech at his inauguration ceremony in Seoul on Tuesday. (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)

Caption South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol front center, takes an oath during his inauguration in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. South Korea's new president says he'll present "an audacious plan" to improve North Korea's economy if it denuclearizes. Yoon Suk Yeol made the offer during a speech at his inauguration ceremony in Seoul on Tuesday. (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP)

Caption Police officers walk outside the National Assembly where South Korea's new President Yoon Suk Yeol's inauguration ceremony takes place in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Conservative Yoon Suk Yeol took office as South Korea's president on Tuesday, facing a tougher mix of foreign policy and domestic challenges than other recent South Korean leaders encountered at the start of their presidencies. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)