Slam dunk: NBC brings back iconic NBA theme for Olympics

“Roundball Rock” — the iconic score composed by John Tesh about three decades ago — is being utilized again by NBC at the Tokyo Games, as the theme music for men’s and women’s basketball on their broadcasts.

Tesh’s music was the theme for the “NBA on NBC” coverage from 1990 through 2002, spanning parts of the careers of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and many others. The music started being used again on the Olympic basketball telecasts on NBC’s networks over the weekend.