Slovak premier, government resign over Russian vaccine deal

The crisis erupted when a secret deal came to light at the beginning of March involving Slovakia’s agreement to acquire 2 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. The populist prime minister orchestrated the deal despite disagreement among his coalition partners.

With few changes, Heger’s Cabinet is expected to be the same as Matovic’s. The president might swear it in as soon as this week.

Matovic called on Slovaks “to forgive all the faults I committed during the year (in power).”

“Don't worry, everything will be fine,” he said. “You can absolutely trust (Heger).”

Matovic earlier defended the Sputnik V purchase, saying it would speed up the vaccination program in one of the hardest-hit European Union countries.

The nation of 5.4 million has registered over 9,600 COVID-19 deaths.

But for two parties in his coalition, the Freedom and Solidarity and For People, which had clashed repeatedly with Matovic’ Ordinary People party over how to tackle the pandemic, it was the last straw. They said Matovic had to step down, otherwise they would leave the government, leaving it without a parliamentary majority.

Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, who was nominated to the post by the Freedom and Solidarity party said the vaccine was a tool in Russia’s hybrid war against the West and its purchase cast doubts on his country’s clear pro-Western orientation.

Korcok questioned the prime minister’s move to welcome the arrival of the first 200,000 Sputnik V vaccines at the airport — while he didn’t do the same in the case of the Western vaccines the country has been using.

The For People party said any vaccine needs approval from the EU’s drug regulator, which has not happened yet for Sputnik V.

Amid the crisis, six ministers from all four parties in the coalition have resigned.

After winning the parliamentary election on an anti-corruption ticket, pro-Western Matovic struck a deal last year to govern with the pro-business Freedom and Solidarity party; the conservative For People, a party established by former President Andrej Kiska; and We Are Family, a populist right-wing group that is allied with France’s far-right National Rally party.

Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova, right, tasks Vice-premier Eduard Heger with forming a new government at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Slovakia’s prime minister and his government resigned to end the political crisis triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.(Pavel Neubauer/TASR via AP) Credit: Pavel Neubauer Credit: Pavel Neubauer

Slovakia's outgoing Prime Minister Igor Matovic, right, and Slovakia's prime minister-designate Eduard Heger, left, speak at the press conference following Matovic's resignation at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Slovakia’s prime minister and his government resigned to end the political crisis triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.(Pavel Neubauer/TASR via AP) Credit: Pavel Neubauer Credit: Pavel Neubauer

Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic, centre, arrives for the cabinet session in Bratislava, Slovakia, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. A party in Slovakia’s ruling coalition has completed its withdrawal from the government amid a political crisis triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia’s coronavirus vaccine. A crisis erupted when a secret deal came to light three weeks ago involving Slovakia’s agreement to acquire 2 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The populist prime minister orchestrated the deal despite disagreement among his coalition partners. (Jakub Kotian/TASR via AP) Credit: Jakub Kotian Credit: Jakub Kotian

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic, right, and Health Minister Marek Krajci at Kosice Airport, Slovakia, Monday March 1, 2021, as Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrives. Hard-hit Slovakia signed a deal to acquire 2 million dozes of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The country's prime minister says Slovakia will get one million shots in next two months while another million will arrive in May and June. (Frantisek Ivan/TASR via AP) Credit: Frantisek Ivan Credit: Frantisek Ivan