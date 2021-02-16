Slovakia sees virus deaths soar, blames U.K. variant

The British variant was detected in 74% of them, which Health Minister Marek Krajci called “an unbelievable high number.”

“The lockdown, which worked effectively against the original virus, isn’t as effective against the more infectious variant,” Majdan said.

Researchers have also found that the variant dominant in the U.K. is also more deadly than the original virus.

In Slovakia's lockdown, people in a majority of counties where the situation is considered serious need to take a coronavirus test every seven days to be able to go to work.

The government’s plan to partially reopen schools has been cancelled for the hardest-hit counties.

Another 111 people died in Slovakia of COVID-19 on Monday for a total of 6,063 in the nation of 5.4 million. Over 3,800 of the deaths have come this year.

Majdan said mathematical models suggest that by June between 9,000 and 11,000 might have died of COVID-19 in Slovakia if the current trend continues.

The country was getting ready to tighten its rules for international travelers on Wednesday to try to prevent the infectious virus variants are spreading. The authorities plan to enforce the new measures by reimposing border checks.

The country’s hospitals are still under pressure, treating 3,872 COVID-19 patients on Monday, only 23 fewer than the record high that was hit the previous day. The Health Ministry has called on volunteers to help medical workers cope with the surge.

Majdan said a fast vaccination program was the key to improving the situation.

“In Britain, they have vaccinated 15% of the population who faced the highest risk and we can clearly see the death rate falling. I hope we will do the same in Slovakia,” he said.

The 27-nation European Union, to which Slovakia belongs, has been criticized by many for its slow vaccine rollout.

