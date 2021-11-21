Slovakian skier Vlhova leads Shiffrin in 1st run of slalom

Only .01 ahead at the second check point, Vlhova gained more time on Shiffrin with a smooth transition from the flat into the steep middle section.

“On the flat part I felt not so good because today is harder and the snow surface is more aggressive, so I went really full gas in the steep part,” Vlhova said.

The defending overall World Cup champion from Slovakia defeated Shiffrin by .31 on Saturday.

“It’s a new day, new race, so I try to stay focused on today, not thinking about yesterday,” Vlhova said.

Vlhova and Shiffrin have each won the race in Finnish Lapland four times, and no other skier has won it since Tina Maze triumphed in 2014.

Caption United States' Mikaela Shiffrin competes during the first run of an alpine ski, World Cup women's slalom in Levi, Finland, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati