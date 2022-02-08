Slovaks protest defense treaty with US as lawmakers debate

The protest united the Slovak opposition, including the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia and the leftist Smer-Social Democracy of former populist Prime Minister Robert Fico. Fico supported the treaty when he started the negotiations on it with the U.S. in 2018 but has since turned into a vocal opponent.

The agreement has been supported by Prime Minister Eduard Heger's four-party ruling coalition government, which said it will “significantly enhance our security.”

The opposition claims it would compromise the country’s sovereignty, make possible a permanent presence of U.S. troops on Slovak territory, enable a deployment of nuclear weapons in Slovakia and provoke Russia. The Slovak and U.S. governments have rejected those charges.

The treaty allows the U.S. military to use two Slovak air force bases — Malacky-Kuchyna and Sliac — for 10 years while Slovakia will receive $100 million from the U.S. to modernize them.

Any particular future deployment of U.S. forces will still need approval by the Slovak government and Parliament.