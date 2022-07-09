Slovenia: Court strikes bans on same-sex marriages, adoption

The court decision in Slovenia, which was a Socialist republic under communist rule as part of the former Yugoslavia before it became an independent country in 1991, came just weeks after a liberal national government took office, replacing one led by right-wing conservatives.

While the court gave the legislators six months to amend existing laws to conform with the ruling, the required changes would be ready in a week or two, Luka Mesec, the minister of labor, family, social affairs and equal opportunities, said.

“The Constitutional Court has ordered us to do it, and we will do it with the greatest pleasure,” Mesec said.

The court took up the issue following complaints by two same-sex couples who could not get married or qualify to adopt children.

The decision “does not diminish the importance of traditional marriage as a union of a man and a woman, nor does it change conditions under which persons of the opposite sex marry," the judges said. "All it means is that same-sex partners can now marry just like heterosexual partners can.”