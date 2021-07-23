Slovenia PM accuses EU official of lying over rule of law

The European Commission’s report said media freedom and pluralism have been deteriorating and pointed out online harassment and threats against journalists. The EU's executive arm was also concerned by the government's refusal to finance the state-run Slovenian Press Agency, or STA, for 2021.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič, who is from Slovenia, has been accused by Janša of acting against Slovenia's interests after he said there were concerns with the respect of the rule of law in the country of just 2 million people nestled between Austria, Croatia, Hungary and Italy.