Slovenian PM says water referendum defeat no reason to quit

The gist of the water issue is a provision regulating the building construction including hotels, shops and restaurant that are close to rivers, lakes or the sea.

The issue has sparked a heated debate in the small European Union nation of 2 million people known for its stunningly beautiful Alpine scenery. The right to water was enshrined in the country’s constitution in 2016.

The government insisted that it has tightened construction regulations and provided more funds for water and flood protection. But opponents said the regulations favor the interests of private investors, have limited public access to water and jeopardized water quality.

An association of taxi drivers on Monday said they gave free rides to some 800 care home residents so they could vote. The referendum also drew much interested from Slovenia’s environmentally aware young people, local media said.

The water dispute reflected heightened political tensions in Slovenia, where Jansa’s government has faced accusations of curbing democratic and media freedoms in the traditionally liberal nation.

Slovenia currently holds the European Union’s rotating six-month presidency.

Uros Macerl, organic farmer and environmental activist casts his ballot at a polling station in Ravenska vas, Slovenia, Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Voters register at a polling station in Brezice, Slovenia, Sunday, July 11, 2021.

A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Ravenska vas, Slovenia, Sunday, July 11, 2021.