Slow tallies in close Kenya election raise fears of meddling

With no clear winner emerging and perhaps days more to wait, social media hummed with unverified claims by both candidates' supporters, which rights groups called dangerous in a country with a history of political violence.

Even the official count was sluggish, adding to impatience. “We're not moving as fast as we should," electoral commission chair Wafula Chebukati said.

The public posting of results forms was meant to be a groundbreaking exercise in transparency for the electoral commission, which is under pressure after the high court cited irregularities and overturned the results of the previous presidential election in 2017, a first in Africa. Kenyatta won the new vote after Odinga boycotted it.

The commission chair even appeared to tease local media houses a day after Tuesday’s election, saying they were “behind” in tallying the more than 46,000 results forms being posted from around the country.

But transparency “is also a double-edged sword if caution and responsibility is not exercised,” the Kenya Human Rights Commission said Friday, saying the various media tallies without explanation have caused “anxiety, fear, unrest and in extreme cases, violence.” Meanwhile, social media is “awash with false information,” it said.

The media council on Wednesday noted “growing concerns” about the varying tallies and said it was consulting with media owners and editors “to find an urgent solution to this to ensure Kenyans receive synchronized results.”

Their slowdown brought criticism. “For media to be silent and opaque on their own counts and why they've stopped is yet another betrayal of their duty to Kenyans,” cartoonist and commentator Patrick Gathara tweeted Friday.

Editorial directors with the Citizen and Standard/KTN media houses did not respond to AP questions. The editor of the Nation media group, Mutuma Mathiu, addressed concerns in a commentary saying the slow count has given rise “to a whole raft of conspiracy theories and complaints," adding that “media occupy different positions in relation to political interests.” He also cited the need to remain independent and do accurate work.

To win outright, a candidate needs more than half of all votes and at least 25% of the votes in more than half of Kenya’s 47 counties. No outright winner means a runoff election within 30 days.

Seeking answers, some Kenyans have turned to counting a far smaller set of results forms for 291 constituencies also being published by the electoral commission. Almost 75% of them had been posted Friday afternoon.

Turnout dipped sharply in this election, to 65%, as some Kenyans expressed weariness with seeing long-familiar political leaders on the ballot and frustration with economic issues including widespread corruption and rising prices.

Combined Shape Caption Journalists cover a press conference by the head of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Wafula Chebukati in Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Combined Shape Caption Journalists cover a press conference by the head of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Wafula Chebukati in Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined Shape Caption A boy walks along a train track and piled trash in Kibera neighborhood, a stronghold of presidential candidate Raila Odinga, in Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Combined Shape Caption A boy walks along a train track and piled trash in Kibera neighborhood, a stronghold of presidential candidate Raila Odinga, in Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined Shape Caption Electoral workers sit next to stacked ballot boxes after they were received at a tallying center in Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption Electoral workers sit next to stacked ballot boxes after they were received at a tallying center in Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption Independent and Electoral Boundaries (IEBC) commissioners watch electoral documents at the National Tallying Centre in Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, Aug.11, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim) Credit: Sayyid Abdul mAzim Credit: Sayyid Abdul mAzim Combined Shape Caption Independent and Electoral Boundaries (IEBC) commissioners watch electoral documents at the National Tallying Centre in Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, Aug.11, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim) Credit: Sayyid Abdul mAzim Credit: Sayyid Abdul mAzim

Combined Shape Caption A food vendor serves customers as she sits in front of electoral posters in Kibera neighborhood, a stronghold for presidential candidate Raila Odinga, in Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Combined Shape Caption A food vendor serves customers as she sits in front of electoral posters in Kibera neighborhood, a stronghold for presidential candidate Raila Odinga, in Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined Shape Caption Electoral Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, left, chats with IEBC commissioners, at the National Tallying Centre in Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim) Credit: Sayyid Abdul Azim Credit: Sayyid Abdul Azim Combined Shape Caption Electoral Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, left, chats with IEBC commissioners, at the National Tallying Centre in Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim) Credit: Sayyid Abdul Azim Credit: Sayyid Abdul Azim

Combined Shape Caption Residents gather to discuss the election in front of a mural of presidential candidate Raila Odinga, in the Kibera area of Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption Residents gather to discuss the election in front of a mural of presidential candidate Raila Odinga, in the Kibera area of Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption Young children play on a street in the Kibera area of Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption Young children play on a street in the Kibera area of Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption Police patrol an area ahead of the announcement of the election results in the town of Eldoret, Kenya, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption Police patrol an area ahead of the announcement of the election results in the town of Eldoret, Kenya, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption Maasai waiting in line to cast their votes look through an open window at electoral officials inside a polling station at Niserian Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption Maasai waiting in line to cast their votes look through an open window at electoral officials inside a polling station at Niserian Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption A woman gets her hair done in a hair salon in Kibera neighborhood, a stronghold of presidential candidate Raila Odinga, in Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Combined Shape Caption A woman gets her hair done in a hair salon in Kibera neighborhood, a stronghold of presidential candidate Raila Odinga, in Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined Shape Caption Maasai wait in line to cast their votes in the general election at a polling station in Esonorua Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis Combined Shape Caption Maasai wait in line to cast their votes in the general election at a polling station in Esonorua Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption Electoral Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, addresses media at the National Tallying Centre in Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim) Credit: Sayyid Abdul Azim Credit: Sayyid Abdul Azim Combined Shape Caption Electoral Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, addresses media at the National Tallying Centre in Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim) Credit: Sayyid Abdul Azim Credit: Sayyid Abdul Azim