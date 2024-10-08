Small business disaster loan program said to be in danger of running out of funds by end of month

But President Joe Biden said in a letter to Congress Friday that aid could run out " in a matter of weeks " if more federal funding is not approved. And now another hurricane, Milton, is bearing down on Florida,

In a statement, the SBA said that it will continue sharing information about its disaster loan programs and assisting borrowers with initial processing and servicing loans. But if funding lapses, all new offers would be held back and delayed until program funding is replenished.

“We look forward to working with Congress to secure the federal resources necessary to ensure the SBA can continue funding affordable disaster loans for homeowners, renters, small businesses, and nonprofits,” said U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman. "Americans should not have to wait for critical assistance when they need it the most.”

As it stands, business owners can apply for two different types of disaster loans. Business physical disaster loans are for repairing or replacing disaster-damaged property, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery and equipment. Businesses of any size are eligible. Private, non-profit organizations such as charities, churches, private universities, etc., are also eligible. Businesses have until the end of November to apply for these loans.

Economic injury disaster loans are working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, non-profit organizations meet financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of a disaster. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period. The deadline for these loans is June 30, 2025.

Businesses can access loans up to $2 million. Interest rates are as low as 4% for businesses and 3.25% for nonprofit organizations.

The SBA also offers disaster loans up to $500,000 to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $100,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property.

Business owners can apply for these loans at https://lending.sba.gov/search-disaster/. And more information can be found at https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance/hurricane-helene.

States are offering their own assistance programs too. For example, the Florida Department of Commerce is offering the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, making $15 million available for businesses impacted by Hurricane Helene. Eligible small businesses may apply for loans of up to $50,000 through the program.