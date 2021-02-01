Small pleasures as Italy reopens after Christmas lockdowns

Tuscany, for example, was declared “yellow” last week and on Monday its famed Uffizi Gallery reported that around 7,300 visitors had already passed through its doors. Museum director Eike Schmidt said he hoped the government would allow the museum to reopen on weekends too even though for now, visitors are almost exclusively locals since interregional travel is still restricted.

In Rome, Monday's “yellow" designation meant that the Vatican Museums welcomed visitors for the first time in 88 days — its longest closure ever. Museum director Barbara Jatta said staff took advantage of the weekslong closure to rearrange some exhibit halls and do maintenance work that would otherwise be difficult to complete with the nearly 7 million visitors who normally flock to see Michelangelo’s “Last Judgment” and Raphael masterpieces each year.

“I think it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see it so empty,” marveled Julia Lammer, a visitor from Austria who said she had been in Rome for several weeks before being able to snap up a ticket online to see the Sistine Chapel on the first day it reopened.

Italy, the first country in the West to be hit by COVID-19, shuttered its museums in early November during the peak of its autumn resurgence and divided the country up into a three-tier zone of risk, with regions assigned the most severe restrictions (red) to the least (yellow) based on their infection rates and the health care system’s ability to respond.

Hardest-hit Lombardy was declared a “red zone” as it once again succumbed to high numbers of infections and dead. But even Lombardy graduated to “orange” on Monday, allowing shops to reopen and takeout service at restaurants and bars. Not all stores took advantage, though, with many still shuttered on a typically slow Monday morning.

In Rome, where the “yellow" designation and reopenings coincided with a hint of a spring day, residents were out taking full advantage.

“We couldn’t wait," said Giulia Marcelli as she soaked in the morning sun. “Look, the very first morning I am here with my papa getting a cappuccino, sitting at a table, outside.”

___

Nicole Winfield contributed to this report.

One of the famous Rome's cats passes by, as a concert for the reopening of ancient Colosseum is being presented Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in a partial lifting of restriction measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19. Italy has eased its coronavirus restrictions Monday for most of the country downgrading Lazio and other regions from medium-risk orange zones to lower-risk yellow zones. (Cecilia Fabiano /LaPresse via AP) Credit: Cecilia Fabiano Credit: Cecilia Fabiano

A visitor walks down a staircase, designed by architect Giuseppe Momo in 1932, as she leaves the Vatican Museums, at the Vatican, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The Vatican Museums reopened Monday to visitors after 88 days of shutdown following COVID-19 containment measures. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

A visitor walks through the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The Vatican Museums reopened Monday to visitors after 88 days of shutdown following COVID-19 containment measures. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

A woman visits the Rome's ancient Colosseum after its reopening Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in a partial lifting of restriction measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19. Italy has eased its coronavirus restrictions Monday for most of the country downgrading Lazio and other regions from medium-risk orange zones to lower-risk yellow zones. (Cecilia Fabiano /LaPresse via AP) Credit: Cecilia Fabiano Credit: Cecilia Fabiano

Gianni Crea, the Vatican Museums chief "Clavigero" keys keeper walks through the Sistine Chapel as he prepares to open the museum, at the Vatican, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The Vatican Museums reopened Monday to visitors after 88 days of shutdown following COVID-19 containment measures. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

The first visitors of the day enter the Vatican Museums, at the Vatican, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The Vatican Museums reopened Monday to visitors after 88 days of shutdown following COVID-19 containment measures. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Museums' workers wait for visitors at the entrance of the Vatican Museums, at the Vatican, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 .The Vatican Museums reopened Monday to visitors after 88 days of shutdown following COVID-19 containment measures. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

A Vatican Museum worker drives a cleaning machine on a terrace of the Vatican Museums as they prepare to open, at the Vatican, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. . The Vatican Museums reopened Monday to visitors after 88 days of shutdown following COVID-19 containment measures. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini