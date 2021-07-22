Smith, Carlos, Berry demand change in Olympic protest rule

"We do not believe the changes made reflect a commitment to freedom of expression as a fundamental human right nor to racial and social justice in global sports," said the letter, which was posted on the website of the Muhammad Ali Center and also signed by Ali's daughter, four-time boxing world champion Lalia Ali.

The letter disputed the IOC's long-held position that the Olympics should remain neutral, arguing that “neutrality is never neutral.”

“Staying neutral means staying silent, and staying silent means supporting ongoing injustice,” it said.

Th letter also took issue with an athlete survey conducted by the IOC athletes' commission that found widespread support for Rule 50. The commission cited the survey as a central reason for making the recommendation to largely keep the rule intact.

”The report provides no information on racial/ethnic demographics or insights into the research instrument used and steps taken to strengthen the validity and trustworthiness of the data,” the letter said.

The largest cross-section of the 3,547 athletes surveyed came from China (14%), where protests were overwhelmingly frowned upon by those who answered the questions. U.S. athletes were the second-largest contingent to answer (7%), followed by athletes from Japan (6%).

Among the others to sign the letter were fencer Race Imboden, who, along with Berry, was placed on probation by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee for demonstrating on the medals stand at the Pan American Games in 2019. The USOPC later changed its stance and will not sanction athletes who protest in Tokyo.

Also signing was Harry Edwards, the longtime activist who organized the Olympic Project for Human Rights, which led to the gestures in Mexico City by Smith and Carlos.

