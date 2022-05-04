Smith, Diamondbacks edge Marlins after Bumgarner ejection

Daulton Varsho hit a one-out single against Anthony Bender (0-3) before Smith connected for his third homer of the season.

Ian Kennedy got three outs for his third save.

Jesús Aguilar had three hits for Miami, which dropped its fourth straight game. Berti and Bryan De La Cruz each drove in two runs.

De La Cruz's RBI single tied it at 6 in the eighth. The Marlins then went in front when Jazz Chisholm Jr. scored on a wild pitch by Keynan Middleton (1-1).

Varsho’s two-run homer capped a five-run fourth against Miami starter Elieser Hernández, erasing a 3-0 deficit. Sergio Alcántara hit a two-run triple and Geraldo Perdomo had an RBI single.

Hernández was lifted after four innings. The right-hander allowed five runs and five hits.

Arizona stretched its lead in the sixth. Ketel Marte raced home on Sergio Alcántara’s single and an error on De La Cruz in center.

DRIVERS MAKE THEIR PITCHES

Formula 1 car racing drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez threw out ceremonial first pitches before the game. Verstappen and Pérez will participate in the inaugural Miami F1 Grand Prix on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Sixto Sánchez (right shoulder surgery) increased his throwing program to 60 feet.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (2-1, 1.27 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game set against Colorado on Friday.

Marlins: LHP Jesús Luzardo (2-1, 3.10 ERA) will start the opener of a four-game series at San Diego on Thursday.

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks' pitcher Corbin Martin (25) delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) Credit: Jim Rassol

Combined Shape Caption Miami Marlins' Brian Anderson, left, greets teammate Payton Henry (59) after scoring a run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) Credit: Jim Rassol