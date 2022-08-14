dayton-daily-news logo
X

Smith docked 2 shots for bad drop in 3rd round at Memphis

Cameron Smith, of Australia, walks off the sixth tee during the third round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Combined ShapeCaption
Cameron Smith, of Australia, walks off the sixth tee during the third round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Nation & World
44 minutes ago
British Open champion Cameron Smith and his chase for No. 1 in the world got a little tougher even before he teed off Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith and his chase for No. 1 in the world got a little tougher even before he teed off Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The PGA Tour penalized Smith two shots upon learning he took a drop in the wrong place after hitting into the water on the par-3 fourth hole in the third round Saturday.

Smith signed for a 67 and was two shots behind. A victory would take him to No. 1 in the world. With the penalty, his score was adjusted to a 69 and he started the final round four shots behind.

It was not immediately clear how the drop was discovered.

The penalty takes on heightened interest around Smith because of reports — which he has chosen to not discuss — that he will be the latest player to join Saudi-funded LIV Golf after the FedEx Cup playoffs.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Cameron Smith, of Australia, hits off the sixth tee during the third round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Cameron Smith, of Australia, hits off the sixth tee during the third round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Combined ShapeCaption
Cameron Smith, of Australia, hits off the sixth tee during the third round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Credit: Mark Humphrey

In Other News
1
Jets QB Zach Wilson having knee surgery Tuesday in LA
2
Ex-employee shut down PD website over pay dispute, city says
3
US women's hockey coach Wroblewski sidelined by COVID-19
4
Activist offers to pay for Kansas' recount of abortion vote
5
1 dead, 17 hurt in crash during fundraiser for fire victims
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top